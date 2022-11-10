Iggy Pop has announced his 19th (!) solo album, Every Loser, out January 6th via Atlantic and producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records.

The star-studded album features a who’s who of rock royalty, including the late Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Chad Smith (of Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stone Gossard (of Pearl Jam), and Duff McKagan (of Guns N’ Roses). Former RHCP member and Pearl Jam touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer also contributed to the record, along with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Eric Avery.

The tracklist boasts 11 songs, including Iggy’s recent single “Frenzy” with Smith, McKagan, and Watt. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the full tracklist below, along with the artwork created by contemporary artist Raymond Pettibon, who previously designed album covers for Sonic Youth and Black Flag.

Advertisement

Related Video

Every Loser marks Iggy’s first release as part of a new label deal between Atlantic Records and Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” he said in a statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

Watt added, “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive.. I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go… turn it up and hold on…”

Iggy Pop’s last studio album was 2019’s Free. Earlier this year, he hopped on a remix of Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me” and paid tribute to Leonard Cohen with a cover of “You Want It Darker.” In 2023, the punk veteran will headline the new festival Destination Chaos alongside Descendents, Parquet Courts, and more.

Advertisement

Be sure to check out our Behind the Boards interview with Andrew Watt, in which the producer breaks down his work with Eddie Vedder, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Every Loser Artwork:

Every Loser Tracklist:

01. Frenzy

02. Strung Out Johnny

03. New Atlantis

04. Modern Day Rip-Off

05. Morning Show

06. The News for Andy (Interlude)

07. Neo Punk

08. All the Way Down

09. Comments

10. My Animus (Interlude)

11. The Regency