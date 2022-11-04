Menu
Jack White to Appear in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, According to Music Supervisor

In an acting-only role

jack white martin scorsese killers of the flower moon
Martin Scorsese (photo by Siebbi) and Jack White (photo by Paige Sara)
November 4, 2022 | 3:05pm ET

    Jack White is a member of the ridiculously stacked cast for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, according to music supervisor Randall Poster.

    During a recent appearance on Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman’s podcast The Moment (via The Playlist), Poster made the reveal after being asked if Jason Isbell would be playing music for the film, to which Poster said no.

    After confirming Isbell was “acting only” and calling his performance “terrific,” Poster said there were several musicians acting in the movie, including Jack White.

    “Jason Isbell, Jack White, uhh, oh, my god, who’s [that] famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans,” Poster said. “Anyway, there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music.”

    Consequence has reached out to Jack White’s team for confirmation.

    As we learned last April, alt-country icon Sturgill Simpson will also be acting in Killers of the Flower Moon.

    The Apple Originals film is based on journalist David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. It also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and more. It’s expected to premiere at Cannes in May 2023.

    Killers of the Flower Moon won’t be White’s acting debut. He previously played Elvis Presley in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and appeared in 2003’s Cold Mountain.

