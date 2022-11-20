Menu
Jack White Covers Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” in Malaysia: Watch

An unexpected performance from the "Supply Chain Issues Tour"

jack white nirvana heart shaped box
Jack White (photo by Paige Sara) and Kurt Cobain (photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
November 19, 2022 | 8:06pm ET

    If you’ve ever wondered what Nirvana would sound like with a bit of a rockabilly twang, Jack White has you covered thanks to a new live rendition of the grunge icons’ 1993 classic “Heart-Shaped Box.” Watch clips of his performance from a recent show in Malaysia below.

    White may have been praised as the savior of rock and roll in the early 2000s, but he’s made his other influences clear over the years, and it’s equally evident in his rendition of “Heart Shaped Box.” He sings the tune a bit higher than Cobain once did, and his guitar veers more into blues rock than Seattle fuzz. The audience didn’t seem to mind these changes, however, joining White for a hearty scream-along of the song’s “Hey, wait” chorus. After all, any Nirvana cover is a guaranteed crowd pleaser in 2022.

    It’s been a busy year for White. He’s released two original albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Aliveas well as a set of covers that includes tracks by The Stooges, Mazzy Star, and Black Flag. Elsewhere, he honored late country legend and former collaborator Loretta Lynn with a cover of her song “Van Lear Rose.” Next up, the musician will switch to acting for a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon

    Related Video

    White has a few more tour dates left this year, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    @jackwhitetok Jack White performing ‘Heart Shaped Box’ by #Nirvana, live in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 16th, 2022. ?: chuckymogwai on YouTube. #SupplyChainIssuesTour #JackWhite #JackWhiteTok ? original sound - jackwhitetok

