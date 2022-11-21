Menu
James Winburn, Original Michael Myers Stunt Double, Dead at 85

Winburn served as a stunt double in over 70 films

James Winburn, photo via Facebook
November 21, 2022 | 6:05pm ET

    James Winburn, the actor, director, and stunt man best known for being the stunt double for Michael Myers in the original Halloween, has died at age 85, EW reports. Winburn passed away November 19th following an undisclosed illness.

    While Nick Castle portrayed Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s classic horror film, Winburn donned the mask for the killer’s more physical scenes. He did stunt work in more than 70 films, including Carpenter’s Escape From New York, the original TRON, and Dennis Hopper’s police drama Colors. 

    Winburn acted in film and television as well, including in the TV series Cagney & Lacey and Hunter and Robert Aldrich’s 1977 film, The Choirboys. As a director, Winburn helmed 1988’s Evil Altar, 1991’s The Death Merchant, and 1993’s Miami Beach Cops.

    Just last month, Winburn appeared at the For the Love of Horror convention in the UK. Monopoly Events, which organizes the convention, mourned Winburn on Twitter November 21st.

    “James was an absolute pleasure to work and shared some amazing stories with everyone over the weekend,” the organization said. “Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.”

