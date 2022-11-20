Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Actor, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, the actor and mixed martial artist who portrayed Tommy Oliver in the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers franchise, has died at 49.

The news was first shared on Sunday (November 20th) by Frank’s trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, via Facebook. It was later confirmed by his representative Justine Hunt via TVLine, who said in a statement: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Frank was an instant Power Rangers fan favorite upon his introduction on the children’s action series’ first season in 1993. Though he initially donned the Green Ranger suit, he also originated the White Ranger persona and later took on the mantle of the Red Ranger and Black Ranger. Frank was a mainstay throughout several cast changes until he left the show in 1997. He reprised the role full-time in 2004’s Power Rangers Dino Thunder and continued to make guest appearances as Oliver into the late 2010s.

The long-running television series also led Frank to star in 1995’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie as well as its feature-length follow-up in 1997. He made a cameo appearance as an unnamed bystander in the 2017 Power Rangers revival alongside original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson.

Outside of the franchise, Frank had already wrapped what appears to be his final role as the lead in 2023’s Legend of the White Dragon. He was also an accomplished mixed martial artist who achieved an eighth degree black belt in karate and competed in both amateur and professional matches.

Reactions to the sudden loss of the Power Rangers team leader began to arrive as the news was separately confirmed by graphic artist BossLogic, who shared his condolences via Twitter along with a message saying, “Just talking to you a few weeks back… This is heartbreaking”

Walter E. Jones, the original Black Ranger and Frank’s co-star, posted via Instagram: “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”