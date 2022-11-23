Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

In this special three-part episode, Kyle Meredith features a trio of recent interviews that were taped in front of a live audience during WFPK Members Only performances.

Advertisement

Related Video

The first interview is with Jason Isbell, who talks about putting on his own festival, what authenticity means for him, and being featured in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

Then, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James tells us why he loves Halloween more than the other holidays, how public radio has helped out the band throughout their career, and how they go about choosing the releases for their ongoing live album series. He also teases the band’s return to the studio for a new album.

Wrapping things up, Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch takes us inside their latest album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. In addition to discussing his general writing process, Martsch reveals how he worked alongside the duo of Joao Casaes and Le Almeida from the Brazilian psych rock project Orua.

Advertisement

Listen to Kyle Meredith interview Jason Isbell, MMJ’s Jim James, and Doug Martsch above or by using the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.