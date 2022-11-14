Menu
Jay Leno Treated for Severe Burns to Face After Car Accident

One of Leno's cars exploded without warning on Sunday

Jay Leno
Jay Leno, photo via NBC
November 14, 2022 | 2:03pm ET

    Jay Leno was hospitalized at a California burn treatment center after one of his cars caught on fire on Sunday (Nov. 13th).

    TMZ reports that Leno suffered serious injuries to the left side of his face.

    Leno, an avid car collector, was reportedly inside of his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of vehicles erupted into flames without warning. The 72-year-old television personality was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center, where he remains as of Monday. He is said to be in stable condition.

    In a statement to Variety, Leno said, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

    This is a developing story…

