Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Unveil Neil Young Covers EP Younger Still: Stream

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have shared their latest Neil Young covers EP, Younger Still. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

Back in 2019, the collaborators and friends started working on a new EP at Rosenstock’s Brooklyn apartment before he moved to Los Angeles. Then, the pandemic came, and work on the project was put on hold as the artists focused on their own endeavors. This summer, Stevenson made the trip to LA, and they recorded a completely different EP that became Younger Still.

The four-track collection arrives ahead of Rosenstock and Stevenson’s joint tour kicking off later this month featuring stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more. Anika Pyle and Gladie will rotate as openers; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Besides the joint tour, Stevenson has a solo date with Bright Eyes in Portland, Maine on November 13th; grab your seats here. Rosenstock will embark on a brief solo trek with Cheekface to open 2023; tickets to those dates are available here. See the full schedule below.

Younger Still follows Rosenstock and Stevenson’s 2019 Neil Young covers EP Still Young. Rosenstock has continued releasing projects at a steady clip. NO DREAM and DUMP arrived in 2020, followed by SKA DREAM and Bruce Lee Band’s Divisions in the Heartland last year. Meanwhile, Stevenson shared her self-titled sixth album in 2021.

Younger Still EP Artwork:

Younger Still EP Tracklist:

01. Razor Love

02. Comes a Time

03. Hey Babe

04. Everybody Know This Is Nowhere

Jeff Rosenstock 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge – Hollywood Forever Cemetery %

11/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Zona Rock Festival *

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary ^

12/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ^

12/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary ^

12/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony ^

01/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage #

01/07 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Arena $

01/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford #

01/12 – Reno, NV @ The Alpine #

01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s #

01/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre #

05/27-28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival 2023

% = w/ Laura Stevenson and Anika Pyle

* = w/ Laura Stevenson

^ = w/ Laura Stevenson and Gladie

# = w/ Cheekface

$ = w/ Joyce Manor, PUP, and Slaughterhouse