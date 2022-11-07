Jeff Tweedy Covers Low's "I Hear... Goodnight" in Honor of Late Mimi Parker: Stream

Low’s Alan Sparhawk shared the devastating news yesterday that Mimi Parker, his wife and bandmate, died after a battle with ovarian cancer. Wilco are one of the countless artists the slowcore band influenced, and Jeff Tweedy has today honored their late drummer/vocalist with a cover of “I Hear… Goodnight,” a 2001 track Low recorded with instrumental rockers Dirty Three.

Tweedy shared his cover of “I Hear… Goodnight” via his Substack newsletter Starship Casual, where he frequently shares music, updates about Wilco’s goings-on, and miscellaneous thoughts with casual written blurbs. But words apparently couldn’t encapsulate Tweedy’s feelings about Parker’s death, even if the cancelation of Low’s summer 2022 tour dates set a foreboding precedent. The blog post includes no written words — just a heartfelt, off-the-cuff rendition of the song.

Low and their pals in Dirty Three wrote and recorded “I Hear… Goodnight” for the seventh iteration of In the Fishtank, a project organized by Dutch independent music distributor Konkurrent. The song’s lyrics feel suited to grieving a tremendous loss: “I hear the moon turn to blood,” Tweedy sings. “And it says ooh, ooh, goodnight.” Listen to the cover here.

