Why Jenna Ortega Doesn’t Blink in Wednesday: “Tim Burton Really Liked the Kubrick Stare”

Maybe you can’t take your eyes off Jenna Ortega in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, and maybe that’s because it feels like she never takes her eyes off of you. As she revealed in an interview with Teen Vogue, Ortega and director Tim Burton came up with the choice for her character Wednesday Addams to never blink.

“At some point during the first couple weeks of shooting, I did a take where I did not blink at all,” Ortega recalled. “And Tim said, ‘I don’t want you to blink anymore.’”

According to the 21-year-old star, “The thing about the blinking is, I didn’t realize that I was doing it. It just kind of happened because every time we started a take, I would reset my face. I would drop all the muscles in my face, and Tim really liked the Kubrick stare, where I stare through my eyebrows. It’s just a bit intimidating.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Clearly it struck something with him,” she said, “and I trust his opinion so much because he’s Tim Burton.”

Ortega also said that the character came naturally to her, and throughout her life, “I was always compared to Wednesday because I’m very dry, and I don’t think people can tell when I’m being serious or when I’m being sarcastic.” She also spoke about how the role improved her posture, how she approached more dramatic scenes, and how Burton “gets excited like a kid.” Check out the interview below.

In his review for Consequence, our own Clint Worthington wrote, “Wednesday is a lovely vehicle for Jenna Ortega, who’s quickly growing into one of our most exciting younger stars. She’s got the death-stare and disquieting posture of Wednesday down to a tee, and it’s a joy to see her iterate on what Christina Ricci and other Wednesdays before her have built.”