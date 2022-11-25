Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album This Is Me...Now

The more things change, the more they stay the same: Jennifer Lopez has today announced a new album called This Is Me…Now, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of her 2001 LP This Is Me…Then.

Lopez shared the news on Instagram today with a reel in which she recreates the original album art from when she was 32 (girl, drop that skincare routine!) before it transforms AI-style into the new album art (girl, drop that ab workout routine!!!). Her first proper studio album in eight years, This Is Me…Now is billed as the beginning of a “new era” for the multi-hyphenate star, in which she shares “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, and upbeat celebrations of love while sharing some of her most vulnerable truths.”

Notably, the record includes a track titled “Dear Ben Pt. II,” which most folks with internet access can deduce is about Ben Affleck. This Is Me…Then was released at the height of the original “Bennifer” era and included a song called “Dear Ben,” but the first iteration of their relationship came to an end a few years later due to the stress of exorbitant media attention. However, what’s meant to be will always find a way, and now Bennifer 2.0 is recognized by the law as of July! The 2000s really are back!

This Is Me…Now doesn’t appear to have a confirmed release date, but we can expect its arrival sometime in 2023. See the reel Lopez shared and the record’s tracklist below.

Lopez recently starred opposite Owen Wilson in the questionable rom-com Marry Me. Back in 2020, she gave us a much more memorable performance in the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This Is Me … Now Tracklist:

01. This Is Me…Now

02. To Be Yours

03. Mad in Love

04. Can’t Get Enough

05. Rebound

06. not. going. anywhere.

07. Dear Ben Pt. ll

08. Hummingbird

09. Hearts and Flowers

10. Broken Like Me

11. This Time Around

12. Midnight Trip to Vegas

13. Greatest Love Story Never Told