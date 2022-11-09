Alice in Chains singer-guitarist Jerry Cantrell is heading back out for an early 2023 US tour in support of his 2021 solo album, Brighten.

The outing kicks off February 21st in Ventura, California, and runs through April 1st in Tacoma, Washington. Seattle hard rockers Thunderpussy will provide support for the run.

An artist pre-sale is currently active (using the code: BRIGHTEN), with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (November 11th) at 10 a.m. local time with the code HEADLINE. A general on-sale begins Friday (November 11th) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Heavy Consequence caught Cantrell’s initial run of US dates at his stop in New York City back in April. Concertgoers can expect to hear a plethora of Cantrell’s solo material along with a number of Alice in Chains selections. If the 2023 tour features the same solo band as the 2022 trek, expect his backing musicians to include vocalist Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep), guitarist Tyler Bates (producer and film soundtrack composer), and others.

We also sat down for a lengthy interview with the pioneering grunge musician, who discussed the making of Brighten and even gave us a track-by-track breakdown.

Along with the tour announcement, Cantrell also shared a hilariously campy (and possibly NSFW) music video for the Brighten track “Prism of Doubt.” When a comet threatens to strike earth, a NASA astronaut is tasked with hopping in a spacecraft to divert armageddon. Rendered using Barbie-like action figures and stop-motion, the clip is chock full of comic gore and ridiculous imagery — quite a contrast to the rather mellow, laid-back country vibes of “Prism of Doubt.”

Below you can see the video for “Prism of Doubt” and the full list of upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

Jerry Cantrell’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Thunderpussy:

02/21 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway

02/24 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Auditorium

02/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

02/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

02/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

03/05 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

03/10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

03/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

03/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

03/14 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom

03/15 – Portland, ME @ Aura

03/17 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

03/18 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center

03/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

03/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

03/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/31 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater

04/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater