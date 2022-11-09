Menu
Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

The Alice in Chains singer-guitarist also unveils a campy music video for "Prism of Doubt"

jerry cantrell 2023 us tour
Jerry Cantrell, photo by Amy Harris
November 9, 2022 | 2:42pm ET

    Alice in Chains singer-guitarist Jerry Cantrell is heading back out for an early 2023 US tour in support of his 2021 solo album, Brighten.

    The outing kicks off February 21st in Ventura, California, and runs through April 1st in Tacoma, Washington. Seattle hard rockers Thunderpussy will provide support for the run.

    An artist pre-sale is currently active (using the code: BRIGHTEN), with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (November 11th) at 10 a.m. local time with the code HEADLINE. A general on-sale begins Friday (November 11th) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Heavy Consequence caught Cantrell’s initial run of US dates at his stop in New York City back in April. Concertgoers can expect to hear a plethora of Cantrell’s solo material along with a number of Alice in Chains selections. If the 2023 tour features the same solo band as the 2022 trek, expect his backing musicians to include vocalist Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep), guitarist Tyler Bates (producer and film soundtrack composer), and others.

    We also sat down for a lengthy interview with the pioneering grunge musician, who discussed the making of Brighten and even gave us a track-by-track breakdown.

    Jerry Cantrell
    Jerry Cantrell on the Making of Brighten, Recording with Friends, and Touring in 2022

    Along with the tour announcement, Cantrell also shared a hilariously campy (and possibly NSFW) music video for the Brighten track “Prism of Doubt.” When a comet threatens to strike earth, a NASA astronaut is tasked with hopping in a spacecraft to divert armageddon. Rendered using Barbie-like action figures and stop-motion, the clip is chock full of comic gore and ridiculous imagery — quite a contrast to the rather mellow, laid-back country vibes of “Prism of Doubt.”

    Below you can see the video for “Prism of Doubt” and the full list of upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Jerry Cantrell’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Thunderpussy:
    02/21 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
    02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway
    02/24 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Auditorium
    02/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    02/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    02/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
    03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    03/05 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    03/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    03/10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
    03/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
    03/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    03/14 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom
    03/15 – Portland, ME @ Aura
    03/17 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
    03/18 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center
    03/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    03/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
    03/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
    03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    03/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    03/31 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater
    04/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater

    jerry cantrell solo tour 2023

