Alice in Chains singer-guitarist Jerry Cantrell is heading back out for an early 2023 US tour in support of his 2021 solo album, Brighten.
The outing kicks off February 21st in Ventura, California, and runs through April 1st in Tacoma, Washington. Seattle hard rockers Thunderpussy will provide support for the run.
An artist pre-sale is currently active (using the code: BRIGHTEN), with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (November 11th) at 10 a.m. local time with the code HEADLINE. A general on-sale begins Friday (November 11th) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Heavy Consequence caught Cantrell’s initial run of US dates at his stop in New York City back in April. Concertgoers can expect to hear a plethora of Cantrell’s solo material along with a number of Alice in Chains selections. If the 2023 tour features the same solo band as the 2022 trek, expect his backing musicians to include vocalist Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep), guitarist Tyler Bates (producer and film soundtrack composer), and others.
We also sat down for a lengthy interview with the pioneering grunge musician, who discussed the making of Brighten and even gave us a track-by-track breakdown.
Along with the tour announcement, Cantrell also shared a hilariously campy (and possibly NSFW) music video for the Brighten track “Prism of Doubt.” When a comet threatens to strike earth, a NASA astronaut is tasked with hopping in a spacecraft to divert armageddon. Rendered using Barbie-like action figures and stop-motion, the clip is chock full of comic gore and ridiculous imagery — quite a contrast to the rather mellow, laid-back country vibes of “Prism of Doubt.”
Below you can see the video for “Prism of Doubt” and the full list of upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.
Jerry Cantrell’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Thunderpussy:
02/21 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway
02/24 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Auditorium
02/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
02/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
02/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
03/05 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
03/10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
03/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
03/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
03/14 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom
03/15 – Portland, ME @ Aura
03/17 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
03/18 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center
03/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
03/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
03/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/31 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater
04/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater