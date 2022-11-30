Jim Carrey Says Bye to Twitter with Cartoon of a “Treacherous Night”

Jim Carrey is the latest in a fleet of public figures who’ve departed Twitter since Elon Musk’s acquisition. The comedian and actor, who’s been more drawn to the canvas than cameras in recent years, said goodbye to the social media giant this week with an animated video version of one of his original paintings.

Carrey’s painting depicts a “crazy old lighthouse keeper” in the midst of a brutal seaside storm: “I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” Carrey wrote. “It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”

In the video, the lighthouse keeper also sings a short Celtic-sounding folk song about the dangerous circumstances: “Angels fill this place with light,” he sings. Carrey didn’t specify who provides the voice, but it sounds like it could very well be himself. We’ll miss his Twitter, which he’s been using to share his unflattering portraits of controversial personalities like Ted Cruz, Merrick Garland, and yes, even Musk — a.k.a. “Captain Smirk.” See his goodbye post below.

The fate of Twitter has been up in the air since Musk finalized his purchase in October. One of his first moves was firing top Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. Advertisers have since pulled spending from the website en masse, while some clever tweeters tried making the best of the situation by impersonating Musk. Carrey joins the likes of Jack White and Trent Reznor, who’ve also said goodbye to Twitter in protest of the Tesla CEO.