Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Jin, the Astronaut

Kayla and Bethany dive into Jin's new single and video, as well as his performance with Coldplay

Advertisement
Jin The Astronaut wootteo podcast
Jin of BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 10, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Late last month, Jin became the latest member of BTS to present new solo material with “The Astronaut.”

    As is any new release, this one came with many blessings for ARMY. In addition to the single and video, we got both the jacket shooting sketch and the behind-the-scenes sketch, plus we also met his character Wootteo. On top of it all, there was the amazing live performance that Jin did with Coldplay in Argentina.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It feels so good to see him shine, so get ready as Stanning BTS goes into the lyrics, music video, and all the great “The Astronaut” stuff from Jin over the last few weeks. Listen above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

    You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows. ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop — available in two colors!

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    This month’s charity is Caregiver Action Network (CAN), in recognition of National Caregiver Awareness Month. CAN is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stanning bts yet to come in busan military service

Stanning BTS: Military Service & The Promise of Yet to Come in BUSAN

October 20, 2022

stanning bts namgi yoonjoon ship rm suga

Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Namgi/YoonJoon

October 13, 2022

stanning bts rush hour crush j-hope

Stanning BTS: Falling into "Rush Hour"

September 29, 2022

stanning bts sexy nukim balming tiger rm

Stanning BTS: "Sexy Nukim" and Our BTS Favorites

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Jin, the Astronaut

Menu Shop Search Newsletter