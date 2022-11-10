Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Late last month, Jin became the latest member of BTS to present new solo material with “The Astronaut.”

As is any new release, this one came with many blessings for ARMY. In addition to the single and video, we got both the jacket shooting sketch and the behind-the-scenes sketch, plus we also met his character Wootteo. On top of it all, there was the amazing live performance that Jin did with Coldplay in Argentina.

It feels so good to see him shine, so get ready as Stanning BTS goes into the lyrics, music video, and all the great “The Astronaut” stuff from Jin over the last few weeks. Listen above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

This month’s charity is Caregiver Action Network (CAN), in recognition of National Caregiver Awareness Month. CAN is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age.