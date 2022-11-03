Menu
Joey Bada$$ Brings Out Men I Trust to Perform “Show Me” on Fallon: Watch

"Show Me" heavily samples Men I Trust's song "Show Me How"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
November 3, 2022 | 9:41am ET

    Rapper Joey Bada$$ and dream pop band Men I Trust may seem like an unlikely combination, but the artists proved the magic behind their pairing in a joint performance of “Show Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    “Show Me,” a cut from Joey’s July album 2000puts a twist on Men I Trust’s 2018 song “Show Me How.” The dreamy number provides the foundation of the track, with a sample of Emmanuelle Proulx’s vocals intertwining with Joey’s flow.

    Well, the Tonight Show set was sample free, with Proulx’s live voice floating over top of Joey’s rapping. Bada$$ spent a lot of the performance rooted to the mic stand, but he did add some theatrical flair with a dancer in a negligee and then cocktail dress who helped the MC act out the drama of the lyrics. Watch them team up below.

    Outside his new album — which features contributions from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID — Joey Bada$$ recently teamed up with Russ and Dylan Cartlidge to feature on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s song “Because.” As for Men I Trust, the Montreal trio has released a handful of singles this year, including “Hard to Let Go,” “Billie Toppy,” and “Girl.”

    Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the singer of Men I Trust. It is Emmanuelle Proulx, while Jessy Caron plays guitar.

