Keanu Reeves is Ready for Action in John Wick 4 Trailer: Watch

Premiering March 2023

Keanu Reeves as John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
November 10, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    At last, the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has arrived.

    The fourth iteration of the John Wick series sees Keanu Reeves returning as the titular hitman, while Ian McShane and Lance Reddick with both reprise their roles as New York Continental Hotel proprietor Winston Scott and its concierge Charon, respectively.

    Helmed by returning director Chad Stahelski, this chapter will welcome new cast members Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Shamier Anderson, as well as Rina Sawayama making her feature film debut. Watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.

    After multiple pushbacks, John Wick 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24th, 2023, and a fifth film has already been greenlit and is in early development.

    Next year will also see the premiere of The Continental, Peacock’s upcoming limited series that explores the origin story of the Continental Hotel in 1975 New York. Plus, production just began on a spin-off film called Ballerina starring Ana de Armas alongside Reeves and McShane.

