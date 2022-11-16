Menu
Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue, Spars with Colbert over Kanye, Kyrie: Watch

"Even the wokest of comics plays with tropes to a certain extent," Stewart said

jon stewart stephen colbert dave chappelle kyrie irving kanye west antisemitism
Jon Stewart on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
November 16, 2022 | 11:05am ET

    As antisemitism becomes an increasingly public problem and #TheJews keeps trending on Twitter, Jon Stewart sat down with his old protege Stephen Colbert on The Late Show to talk Dave Chappelle’s recent SNL monologue, Kanye West’s many troubling comments, and the conspiracy theories of basketball superstar Kyrie Irving.

    Colbert framed the more-than-12-minute interview around the increase in “casual antisemitism” in the public discourse. Stewart said, “The Kanye thing, he can be erratic and that didn’t surprise me. The Kyrie thing surprised me a bit. You don’t expect to get it from someone named Irving.” Colbert almost broke.

    The first half of Stewart’s remarks took the form of a comedic monologue (“It’s my sincere hope that in my lifetime we do get to see a Christian president,” he quipped) while the second, more serious half revealed some disagreements between the two humorists.

    Stewart addressed Chappelle’s SNL monologue, which was criticized by representatives of the Anti-Defamation League. Chappelle began his latest hosting stint by saying, “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” before adding, “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.” At one point he remarked, “If they’re Black, then it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. But if they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

    Chappelle also joked that “if you had some kind of issue, you might go out to Hollywood and start connecting some kind of lines and you could maybe adopt the illusion that Jews run show business.”

    “It’s not a crazy thing to think,” he said. “But it’s a crazy thing to say out loud.”

