Joni Mitchell teases Newport Folk Festival live album

The surprise appearance marked her first full performance in 20 years

joni mitchell live album
Joni Mitchell at Newport Folk Fest, photo by Carlin Stiehl via Getty Images
November 12, 2022 | 8:57pm ET

    Joni Mitchell’s comeback performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival may soon be immortalized as a live album. The legendary singer-songwriter said as much in a recent interview with Elton John, noting that she and her team were “trying to” put the performance to tape.

    Mitchell was a surprise guest during Brandi Carlile’s set at the folk festival back in July, taking the stage for the first time in years to sing alongside the likes of Carlile and Wynonna Judd. She even performed a guitar solo during “Just Like This Train,” which she discussed in conversation with John. “I couldn’t sing the key, I’ve become an alto, I’m not a soprano any more,” she said. “I thought people might feel lighted if I just played the guitar part … it was very well received, much to my delight.”

    Mitchell has mostly retired from public life in recent years following a brain aneurysm she suffered in 2015, but she seems to be in good health these days, because she recently announced another gig. On June 10th, 2023, she’ll perform  at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, marking her first publicly announced full concert in 20 years. Tickets to that event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Mitchell recently received an honorary doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music and shared the archival box set The Asylum Albums (1972-1975). See where the folk legend’s work ranks in our list of The 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Joni Mitchell teases Newport Folk Festival live album

