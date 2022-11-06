Judas Priest Reunite with K.K. Downing for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performance: Watch

Judas Priest welcomed back classic guitarist K.K. Downing for a three-song performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 5th). The legendary metal band was also joined onstage by former drummer Les Binks.

Alice Cooper had the honor of inducting Priest into the Rock Hall via the Musical Excellence Award, saying, “They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll. Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are.”

During his acceptance speech, frontman Rob Halford said, “I’m the gay guy in the band. You see, that’s what heavy metal is all about. We call ourselves a heavy metal community that is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity, how you look, the color of your skin, what you believe in. Do it or don’t believe it. Everyone is welcome.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Halford and his fellow current Priest members — bassist Ian Hill (bass), guitarist Richie Faulkner, guitarist Glenn Tipton (who still plays occasionally with the band amid a battle with Parkinson’s disease) and drummer Scott Travis — were joined by Downing and Binks for a three-song set that included “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’,” “Breaking the Law,” and “Living After Midnight.”

Faulkner replaced Downing in 2011, and the Rock Hall set marked the first time the two guitarists ever shared the stage during a Judas Priest performance.

Along with Binks, Downing, Halford, Hill, Tipton, and Travis, late drummer Dave Holland was also inducted into the Rock Hall.

Advertisement

Later on in the ceremony, Halford joined fellow inductee Dolly Parton onstage for an all-star performance of “Jolene.”

Watch fan-filmed footage of Judas Priest’s performance and Rob Halford’s speech, along with the all-star rendition of “Jolene,” below. Tune in to HBO on November 19th for the official broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.