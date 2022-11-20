Menu
Jungkook Debuts New Single “Dreamers” at FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony: Watch

The BTS member teamed up with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi

Jungkook performs at World Cup opening ceremony
Jungkook performs at World Cup opening ceremony, photo by Karim Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images
November 20, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Jungkook debuted his new solo single “Dreamers” during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday. The BTS member was joined by popular Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Watch the replay below.

    Other performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony included Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas. Rod Stewart revealed he turned down over $1 million dollars to play the event in protest of Qatar’s poor human rights record. Shakira and Dua Lipa also reportedly declined offers to perform at the event. “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” Dua Lipa said in a statement earlier this week.

    As part of BTS’ “second chapter,” a time for the group to explore solo activities alongside their work as a septet, Junkook is following bandmates j-hope, Jin, and RM as the next member to release music on his own. Recently, j-hope unveiled his solo album Jack in the Box, Jin teamed up with Coldplay on “The Astronaut,” and RM announced a new project called Indigo, which is due out on December 2nd.

    Editor's Note: Subscribe to Stanning BTS, a biweekly podcast covering anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY, hosted by Kayla and Bethany. Also subscribe to our weekly Fan Chat newsletter.

     

