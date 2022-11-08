Justin Trudeau Becomes First World Leader to Appear on Drag Race in New Trailer: Watch

The future Queen of the Mothertucking World meets Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the first trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. Trudeau becomes the first world leader to appear in the long-running competition reality program.

Canada vs. the World is the second All-Star season of this international Drag Race spinoff, following UK vs. the World, which aired in February and March of this year. Via Entertainment Weekly, the new trailer teases the return of popular figures such as Monét X Change, Priyanka, Anjulie, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Sarain Fox, and Gary Janetti.

The competitors will be Anita Wigl’it, Icesis Couture,Kendall Gender, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone. The winner receives an all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood to record a duet with RuPaul.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World premiers Friday, November 18th on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus for the rest of the globe. Check out the trailer below.