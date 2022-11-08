Kaash Paige Announces New Album S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life) and 2023 Tour

Kaash Paige, the 21-year-old R&B prodigy who went from Soundcloud buzz to festival stages in the span of just two years, has announced her new album S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life). It’s out November 18th via Def Jam and UMG, and she’s also unveiled the 2023 “Me Vs Myself” North American tour.

Born D’Kyla Paige Woolen in Dallas, Texas, Paige began to expand her local following with the 2019 EP Parked Car Convos, and her debut album, 2020’s Teenage Fever, established her as one of the most exciting voices in R&B. S2ML will be her second release of 2022, following the June EP 24 Hrs, and while no tracklist has been announced, the new album might include her October stunt track, “Doubted Me.” Check out that single below.

The nine-date “Me Vs Myself” tour kicks off January 27th in Oakland, CA and wraps February 10th in Chicago, IL. Peruse the full itinerary after the jump, and get tickets now through her tour website or via Ticketmaster with pre-sale code HEADLINE.

Kaash Paige 2023 Tour Dates:

01/27 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

01/28 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

02/01 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

02/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

02/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

02/06 — Washington DC @ Union Stage

02/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

02/09 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

02/10 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall