Kanye West to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support as Part of Divorce Settlement with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce on Tuesday, with West agreeing to pay $200,000 a month in child support.

TMZ reports that Kardashian and West will have “equal access” to their four children. In addition to child support, West is responsible for 50% of the children’s educational and security expenses.

Given recent events, it is reasonable to wonder whether West can actually afford such a financial nut on a monthly basis. Due to his recent antisemitic behavior, West has lost over a billion dollars in net worth and lucrative brand partnerships with GAP, adidas, and Balenciaga. He’s also currently without a record contract, was dropped by his talent agency, and saw a string of planned concerts canceled.

Page Six recently reportedly that unless his situation changes, West could face a financial crisis within months. Compounding his problems, West recently acknowledged that he owes $50 million in taxes.

Despite his money woes, West shows no signs that he’s willing to change his ways. Just yesterday, he walked off the set of a live podcast taping after being challenged over his antisemitic views.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, ending their marriage of seven years. Citing sources close to the family, TMZ reported that differences in lifestyle and politics contributed to Kardashian and West’s decision to separate.