Kanye West Fans Attempt to Restore His Billionaire Status with GoFundMe

Some Kanye West devotees have attempted to restore the rapper and businessman’s billionaire status by raising money through since-deleted GoFundMe pages. AllHipHop reports that a fundraiser titled “Make Kanye West a billionaire again” — with a goal of $1 billion — has been removed from the platform, squashing fans’ hopes to make up for the cash Ye lost when his bigoted comments prompted adidas to terminate their partnership with him.

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated Ye’s net worth at $2 billion, largely thanks to his deal with adidas and other fashion ventures. With the athletic wear brand no longer in his circle, Forbes now clocks his net worth at $400 million. That remaining fortune comes from cash, real estate, his music catalog, and his 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, though Ye reportedly hasn’t been involved with the brand since its launch in 2019.

Back in September, Ye and Gap ended the Yeezy Gap line, with Ye accusing Gap of breaching contract. Then, following a recent uptick in the rapper’s long habit of making antisemitic comments, his social media accounts were restricted. As he refused to backtrack his most recent bouts of antisemitism — including allegedly praising Adolf Hitler — JP Morgan Chase and Balenciaga cut their ties with him.

Ye then hired Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, to help him navigate his business matters as his empire continued to collapse. But even she let him go less than a week later because he still refused to retract his antisemitic comments. With his mysterious Christian prep school also in the tank, he reportedly showed up to Skechers headquarters uninvited, presumably with hopes to find a new home for Yeezy. Especially with adidas gone, he could probably use the cash, as he’s still facing a $250 million defamation lawsuit from the family of George Floyd.