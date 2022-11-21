Kanye West Enlists Alt-Right Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to Work on 2024 Presidential Campaign

Kanye West has apparently forged a relationship with alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos ahead of a planned 2024 run for president.

Over the weekend, West introduced Yiannopoulos to paparazzi as someone “who is working on the campaign.” When asked if he was indeed running for president, West responded, “Yes… It’s simple…. It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

Though West has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing political figures as of late, his association with Yiannopoulos is especially troubling. The former Breitbart writer is known for his hateful stances on Islam, feminism, and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as for his associations with various neo-Nazi and antisemitic figures. He famously was fired from Brietbart and lost a book deal after a video circulated in which he appeared to condone pedophilia. He was also banned from Twitter for harassing female users, and is barred from entering New Zealand for comments he made in the wake of 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre.

Yiannopoulos most recently worked as an intern for Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, but it appears he’s now part of West’s 2024 presidental campaign.

West previously ran for America’s highest political office in 2020, but his campaign was most remembered for a bizarre rally in which he wore a bullet proof vest and broke down crying. Of the 12 states in which his name appeared on the ballot, West earned upwards of 60,000 total votes (including one from Tucker Carlson.)

Last month, following a series of antisemitic outbursts, West lost over $1 billion in brand deals and saw his radio airplay and streaming numbers plummet. Nevertheless, much like his good buddy Donald Trump, West is apparently under the delusion that hundreds of millions of Americans are willing to cast their ballot for him in 2024.