Kanye West Storms Off Podcast After Being Challenged Over Antisemitic Views

Kanye West walked off the set of a live podcast taping on Monday after being challenged over his antisemitic views.

West and his posse of white nationalists, Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes, appeared on Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast. Pool actually began the interview by asking West about his recent dinner with Donald Trump, but West immediately took the conversation in a different direction.

“I just got to go to the heart of this antisemite claim,” West said as he launched into an incoherent rant in which he accused Gap, adidas, Vogue, former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and even his personal trainer of participating in a Jewish-led conspiracy to end his career.

Once Pool began to push back, West threatened to walk off. “I feel like it’s a setup… I’m going to walk the F off the show if I’m having to talk about, ‘You can’t say Jewish people did it,’ when every sensible person knows — that Jon Stewart knows — what happened to me, and they took it to far.”

A few moments later, West compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. “As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” West remarked. “When I found out they were trying to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Pool responded by acknowledging to West that “they have been extremely unfair,” which led West to ask Pool who he meant by “they… we can’t say who they is?” After Pool clarified he meant the “corporate press,” Fuentes jumped in to defend West. “What do you mean it’s not?” West then interjected before throwing off his headphones and walking off in a fit of rage.

Hours before the Timcast interview, Pusha T became the latest West associate to publicly disavow him. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech,” Pusha said in an interview with the LA Times.