For Keke Palmer, life as an actor, writer, singer, host and more means getting to explore every one of her interests. “Everything that I’m interested in does some way revolve around entertainment,” she tells Consequence. “So, obviously this is the industry for me, but I don’t think that there’s just one aspect of the industry that I like. I think I like sharing my personality. I think I like having interesting conversations. I think I like working in production. I think I like being in front of the camera. I think I like writing scripts. I think I like so many different things.”

Newly added to the list: Podcasting. Tuesday, November 1st marks the debut of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, a new Amazon Music original series executive produced by Palmer and Wondery, in which Palmer gets to explore topics that interest her with the help of members of her personal circle (including her mother Sharon), as well as experts. The premiere episode, available now, tackles the subject of OnlyFans from a positive and open-minded viewpoint, with Palmer interviewing Blac Chyna about her experience with the site and how it’s affected her career.

Palmer’s impressive acting resume includes key roles in this summer’s Nope and the under-appreciated 2019 film Hustlers, but her experience as a host goes back to when she led the 2014 BET talk show Just Keke at the age of 19.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The thing that I like about podcasts, that’s different than a talk show, is that there’s no strict format,” she says. “And you also get to go a lot deeper than you normally would on a regular daytime or even late-night show, and you get to explore just different conversations. It’s just a totally different atmosphere. I’m a very curious person, and I like picking other people’s brains, and with podcasts, there’s so much discovery. So you can talk to an expert or you can talk to a professor, or you can talk to somebody in a different or extremely strange field and end up having a really cool discussion. That all excited me.”

In general, Palmer tends to find that she needs variety in her projects. For example, if she’s just finished filming a heavy drama like this spring’s thriller Alice, she says, “Well, I can’t do another drama for about a year. If I do do another movie, it’s gotta be a comedy. But most of the time I leave a project like that and say, ‘I want to do something personality-based, because I don’t want to not be myself for a while.’ Because with acting, I’m being someone else, and sometimes that can be taxing. So then I’m like, you know what? I want to be my flamboyant self for a while. Then sometimes, I get tired of that and I’m like, you know, I want to pop into a character that’s dull, because I’m tired of being flamboyant all the time.”

Sometimes, these things all happen at once: “While doing Nope, I was flexing another muscle — I was writing a book called Southern Belle Insults for Amazon. And then I was also filming a movie for my album, Big Boss. So I wasn’t exactly in my flamboyant self, but I didn’t totally derail from that.”