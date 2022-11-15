Menu
Kelela Announces New Album RAVEN, Shares “On the Run”: Stream

Out February 10th

kelela raven on the run
Kelela, photo by Yasser Abubeker
November 15, 2022 | 12:03pm ET

    At long last, Kelela has readied her sophomore album RAVEN. The project is out February 10th via Warp, while the new song “On the Run” is out now.

    RAVEN follows Kelela’s 2017 debut Take Me ApartShe wrote and arranged all 15 tracks herself, and co-executive produced the album alongside Asmara. Yo Van Lenz and Florian T M Zeisig of ambient duo OCA served as the album’s main producers alongside LSDXOXO, while Bambii provided additional production.

    “I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a Black femme in dance music, despite its Black origins,” Kelela said in a statement. “RAVEN is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of Black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

    “On the Run” begins with reverb-heavy keys that evoke the waves of the water Kelela’s immersed in on the RAVEN album cover, as her bold vocals stand out from the atmospheric instrumentals. Listen to the single below, and scroll onward for RAVEN‘s artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

    Kelela returned in September with “Washed Away,” her first new song in four years.

    RAVEN Artwork:

    kelela raven album artwork

    RAVEN Tracklist:
    01. Washed Away
    02. Happy Ending
    03. Let It Go
    04. On the Run
    05. Missed Call
    06. Closure
    07. Contact
    08. Fooley
    09. Holier
    10. Raven
    11. Bruises
    12. Sorbet
    13. Divorce
    14. Enough for Love
    15. Far Away

