Kelela Announces New Album RAVEN, Shares “On the Run”: Stream

At long last, Kelela has readied her sophomore album RAVEN. The project is out February 10th via Warp, while the new song “On the Run” is out now.

RAVEN follows Kelela’s 2017 debut Take Me Apart. She wrote and arranged all 15 tracks herself, and co-executive produced the album alongside Asmara. Yo Van Lenz and Florian T M Zeisig of ambient duo OCA served as the album’s main producers alongside LSDXOXO, while Bambii provided additional production.

“I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a Black femme in dance music, despite its Black origins,” Kelela said in a statement. “RAVEN is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of Black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“On the Run” begins with reverb-heavy keys that evoke the waves of the water Kelela’s immersed in on the RAVEN album cover, as her bold vocals stand out from the atmospheric instrumentals. Listen to the single below, and scroll onward for RAVEN‘s artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

Kelela returned in September with “Washed Away,” her first new song in four years.

RAVEN Artwork:

RAVEN Tracklist:

01. Washed Away

02. Happy Ending

03. Let It Go

04. On the Run

05. Missed Call

06. Closure

07. Contact

08. Fooley

09. Holier

10. Raven

11. Bruises

12. Sorbet

13. Divorce

14. Enough for Love

15. Far Away