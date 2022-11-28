Kevin Spacey Books First Movie Since Winning Anthony Rapp Lawsuit

Despite being accused of sexual misconduct by several men, Kevin Spacey has booked a role in a new movie. The news comes after he was found not liable for damages brought forth in a contentious lawsuit from Anthony Rapp, whose accusations against Spacey were the first made public knowledge.

As Variety reports, Spacey has booked a voice role in Control, a thriller from the British indie production company Cupsogue Pictures. Written and directed by Gene Fallaize, the movie follows Stella Simmons (Lauren Metcalfe), a British government minister who is having an affair with the Prime Minister (Mark Hampton). Spacey plays a hijacker who knows her secret and takes over her self-driving car, taking a trapped Simmons on a rampage through London.

According to Variety, Spacey will finish his voiceovers this week, while shooting on Control will take place next year. In a statement, Fallaize paid no mind to Spacey’s accusations, revealing that he wrote the voiceover role with the disgraced actor in mind. “He’s one of the greatest actors of our generation,” Fallaize said. “His personal life aside — it’s something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of — it’s an opportunity to work with one of the acting greats.”

In 2017, Rapp, a fellow actor, accused Spacey of making aggressive and unwanted sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26 years old. Soon after, Spacey apologized to Rapp and came out as gay, but later said the event never happened and was told by a publicist to issue the apology. Rapp sought $40 million in his lawsuit, which came to an end in October of this year.

Spacey has other legal troubles to worry about despite winning Rapp’s case. Earlier this month, he was hit with seven more counts of sexual assault in the UK, where he was previously charged with four other counts in May. He also still owes House of Cards producer MRC $31 million in compensatory damages since his firing from the show forced rewrites and a shortened final season.