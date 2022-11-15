King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 “North American Residency Tour”

The only thing King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard love more than recording new albums is playing new shows, so it’s no surprise that they’ve announced the 2023 “North American Residency Tour.” As if that weren’t enough, the Aussie psych rockers have also announced the concert film, CHUNKY SHRAPNEL.
Taking place next June, the “Residency Tour” will see them play 13 different concerts on only five stages. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will spend three consecutive nights performing at The Caverns Underground in Tennessee, two days (and three shows) at Red Rocks in Colorado, and consecutive three-night stands at The Salt Shed in Chicago and Carnation Farms in Washington. It comes to an end on June 21st with a three-hour marathon set at The Hollywood Bowl.
Check out their full itinerary below, including 2022 and 2023 dates in Europe. Tickets for the “North American Residency Tour” go on sale this Friday, November 18th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Book your seats here.
As for CHUNKY SHRAPNEL, the concert film was directed by John Angus Stewart, and a press release promised it would “Literally [bring] the audience onto the stages of their 2019 tour across Europe and the UK.” It airs in theaters around the world for one night only on December 7th, and tickets are available through the event website.
Last month, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released three new albums: Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2022-23 Tour Dates:
12/10 – St. Kilda, AU @ The Palace Foreshore @
12/29 – Tauranga, NZ @ Summer Haze – Wharepai Domain
12/31 – Wãnaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps
01/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Summer Haze – The Matakana Country Park
01/06 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder
03/04 — Tilburg, NE @ 013
03/06 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
03/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
03/08 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
03/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
03/11 — Warsaw, PL @ Progesja
03/12 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
03/13 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
03/15 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
03/16 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
03/17 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
03/18 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
03/20 — Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale
03/22 — London,UK @ Brixton Academy
03/23 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
03/30 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top Luna Park
04/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli
04/07 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl