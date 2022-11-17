Korn have enlisted HEALTH, Danny Brown, and Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko for a remix of Requiem closing track “Worst Is on Its Way.”

HEALTH handled the production of the remix, supplying swaths of industrial noise rock to Korn’s original arrangement. Notably, the remix features new verses from Brown and Darko, both of whom make cameos in the music video — a re-imagined take on the original Craig Bernard/Culley Bunker-directed clip.

The remix consummates a long-running dialogue between Korn and Danny Brown. The latter has publicly cited the seminal 1999 album Issues as one of his all-times favorites and later covered “Freak on a Leash” for Red Bull’s “Danny Brown v. Rico Nasty SoundClash” in 2021. Brown and Jonathan Davis even shared a chat via “The Talkhouse” podcast this past summer. The remix marks the first direct collaboration between the artists.

Along with the remix, Korn have also unveiled a new line of branded hot sauce. “Here to Slay” is a collab with HEATONIST in an ode to the band’s native Bakersfield, California. The press release describes the sauce as, “Not too hot but loaded with flavor from roasted corn, onion and the best chipotle peppers marinated in adobo, the sauce will taste perfect on tacos, burritos, burgers, chili, and more.” Of course, there’s corn in it! Pick up a $12 bottle via the HEATONIST website.

As for Korn, the nu-metal pioneers are set to headline the highly-anticipated alt-metal nostalgia fest Sick New World on May 13th in Las Vegas, which sold out in one day. System of a Down, Deftones, and Incubus also top the bill.

Watch the video for the “Worst Is on Its Way” remix below.