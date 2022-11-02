Kristin Hayter to Retire Lingua Ignota in 2023

Lingua Ignota, the alter ego of musician Kristin Hayter, will be no more after early 2023. Hayter is retiring her darkwave/noise/metal project after four albums, expressing a desire to move on from the “acutely painful” experience.

The news comes just prior to Lingua Ignota’s fall North American tour, which kicks off November 10th in Austin, Texas, and runs through a December 19th show in Toronto, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Last year, months after releasing the most recent Lingua Ignota album, Sinner Get Ready, Hayter accused her former partner, Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall, of “mental and emotional abuse and sexual abuse resulting in bodily harm,” penning an extensive statement that included extremely disturbing allegations.

In announcing the impending retirement of Lingua Ignota via Instagram, Hayter appears to allude to that relationship, among other painful episodes that have made their way into the project’s lyrics. Her full statement reads as follows:

“From the heart. These upcoming dates, and a few things in early 2023, will be the last times I perform this music. I have so much gratitude for what has been afforded me, and the beauty of the community that has gathered around what I do. Committing myself to this project and all that has come with it has also been acutely painful. This time last year I was non-functional. Then, out of desperation, I gave myself permission to heal for the first time. There is still so much work for me to do, but these months of personal growth have allowed me to see myself clearly, my strengths and my shortcomings. Every day I do conscious, active work to stay present — where I am safe, rather than mired in my past — where I was not. I will not allow my wounds to destroy me. I want to live a healthy, happy life and have changed much in myself and my surroundings to bring light in. As such the art has to change too. It is not healthy for me to relive my worst experiences over and over through LI, and my healing has finally allowed me to *feel* how painful that is. I am taking a new direction with my music and I am looking forward to the future. I want to let you know in light of some (very cool) things that will be announced soon that I am retiring this catalog, this pain. This era is over for me. I will give my final performances of this music everything I have, and I look forward to the actual great pleasure of interpreting hymns for you. Revelations is upon us. Gentle friends, it is ok to let go. Thank you for sharing the dark with me, it is time to move forward. – K”

As Hayter mentioned above, she is not retiring from music altogether. Instead she will be “taking a new direction” on any future projects.

See Kristin Hayter’s announcement in the Instagram post below, and pick up tickets to Lingua Ignota’s fall North American tour here.