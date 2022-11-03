Menu
Kurt Vile Performs “Hey Like a Child” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Meyers also chatted with "Weird Al" Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe about Yankovic's new biopic

Kurt Vile on Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
November 3, 2022 | 10:14am ET

    Kurt Vile and his band The Violators swung by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, November 2nd to perform “Hey Like a Child,” a cut from his latest album, (watch my moves)Watch a replay of the performance below.

    The Philadelphia slacker king took the stage wearing his signature flannel and sang the romantic ballad in his deceptively laidback delivery. The performance stood in stark contrast to the gleeful lyrics about newfound love — save for Vile’s joyful yelp halfway through.

    Elsewhere in the episode, Meyers chatted with “Weird Al” Yankovic and his Hollywood lookalike Daniel Radcliffe about his new biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. During the interview, Radcliffe revealed he first heard about “Weird Al” on The Simpsons, and Yankovic confirmed the actor was at the top of his list when searching for the star of his biopic. Yankovic also told the story of recording his first single, “My Bologna,” in a public bathroom.

    Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premieres exclusively on the Roku Channel beginning November 4th. Watch the interview below.

    Back in June, Vile performed “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” on Colbert and lent Tim Heidecker an assist on the song “Sirens of Titan.”

     

