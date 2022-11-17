Kymberly Herrin, Actress in Ghostbusters and ZZ Top “Legs” Video, Dies at 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the seductive “Dream Ghost” in the original Ghostbusters movie and starred in the music video for the ZZ Top hit “Legs,” has died at age 65. The actress and onetime Playboy Playmate passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara, California, according to her niece.

While no cause of death has been revealed, an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press asks that donations in Herrin’s memory to the American Cancer Society to support research and treatment of breast cancer.

In the 1984 Ghostbusters film, Herrin famously appeared as an apparition who seduces Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz. In an interview last year with Polygon, Aykroyd recalled the scene, saying, “Yes, I remember the woman who played that. Her name was Kym Herrin, and she was a Playboy Playmate. She played the ghost. Like, I wish they’d let that scene go a little longer.”

Among the other notable films Herrin appeared in are Romancing the Stone, Road House and Beverly Hills Cop II. She was also Playboy‘s “Playmate of the Month” in March 1981.

For MTV viewers in the ’80s, she is best known as one of the video vixens in the clip for ZZ Top’s “Legs.” Herrin stood out in the clip in a red top and black mini skirt.

According to the obituary, Herrin “loved to travel and to sail. She lived aboard and sailed on a 75-foot yacht for several years.” She is survived by her mother, brother, and several nieces and nephews.

Our condolences go out to Kymberly Herrin’s family and friends. See the actress in her Ghostbusters scene and ZZ Top’s “Legs” video below.