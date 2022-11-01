Lamb of God Announce 2023 “Headbangers Boat” Cruise with Mastodon, GWAR, and More

Lamb of God have teamed up with Sixthman for the inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise festival. The cruise is set to leave port aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 31st of next year from Miami and heads to the Bahamas prior to its return on November 4th.

In addition to Lamb of God (who are performing two sets), the heavy metal cruise will feature a stacked lineup including Mastodon, GWAR, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit for an Autopsy, and a performance from the solo project of Lamb of God’s Mark Morton, with more acts to be announced. The festivities will be hosted by Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman, while Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta will conduct live tapings of his Jasta Show podcast.

Other activities include a Q&A conversation and photography show with Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz, and a casino tournament with bassist John Campbell. All guests will receive a signed Lamb of God commemorative item, with a special cabin photo with Lamb of God available exclusively to pre-sale buyers.

For one of their two sets, Lamb of God will perform their classic 2004 album Ashes of the Wake in its entirety.

The ticket pre-sale for the cruise is ongoing until Thursday (November 3rd) via the Headbangers Cruise website, with the general public sale beginning November 11th at 2 p.m. ET.

“Imagine the sheer horror on the faces of all the happy families aboard, let’s say, another cruise when they look across the sea and see GWAR decapitating someone on the main deck of a big-ass boat filled with a few thousand crazed metalheads,” remarked Blythe via a press release. “If there’s any better reason to go on the Headbangers Boat, I can’t think of one…well, that and all our other friends we’ve played shows on land with that will be joining us. It’s gonna be a party for sure — see y’all somewhere in the Atlantic!”

Added Morton: “A thrash metal cruise vacation to the Bahamas? Hell yea! Headbangers Boat! We’re stoked about this one y’all! Join us in a celebration of the heavy metal movement that these bands and these fans have been building for the last two decades. Lots of incredible bands with some more surprises announcing soon. LFG!”

For more information, visit the Headbangers Cruise website. Below you can view the poster for the festival.