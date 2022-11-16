LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert: Watch

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert had a particularly exciting episode on Tuesday night: Friend of the program Jon Stewart stopped by for an always-welcome appearance, then LCD Soundsystem played the show out with a rousing rendition of their new single, “New Body Rhumba.”

“New Body Rhumba,” which appears in Noah Baumbach’s film White Noise, marks LCD Soundsytem’s first song since their 2017 album American Dream. James Murphy’s band recently appeared in Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary adaptation of Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the early 2000s New York City rock scene. The group will return to Brooklyn Steel for another 20-night residency later this week; tickets are on sale here.

As for Stewart, he and Colbert touched on a variety of topics, from their two-decade friendship, to Kanye West’s anti-Semitism, and defended Dave Chappelle’s SNL monologue. He also showed how well his drumming progressed since picking it up as a hobby a few years back.

