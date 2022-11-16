Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert: Watch

Jon Stewart also stopped by for an always-welcome appearance on the talk show

Advertisement
LCD Soundsystem on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem on Colbert (CBS)
November 16, 2022 | 9:17am ET

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert had a particularly exciting episode on Tuesday night: Friend of the program Jon Stewart stopped by for an always-welcome appearance, then LCD Soundsystem played the show out with a rousing rendition of their new single, “New Body Rhumba.”

    “New Body Rhumba,” which appears in Noah Baumbach’s film White Noise, marks LCD Soundsytem’s first song since their 2017 album American Dream. James Murphy’s band recently appeared in Meet Me in the Bathroomthe documentary adaptation of Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the early 2000s New York City rock scene. The group will return to Brooklyn Steel for another 20-night residency later this week; tickets are on sale here.

    As for Stewart, he and Colbert touched on a variety of topics, from their two-decade friendship, to Kanye West’s anti-Semitism, and defended Dave Chappelle’s SNL monologue. He also showed how well his drumming progressed since picking it up as a hobby a few years back.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

     

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

maneskin the loneliest jimmy kimmel live! rush watch stream

Måneskin Perform "The Loneliest" on Kimmel: Watch

November 15, 2022

Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift

Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to Join E Street Band

November 15, 2022

Black Star on SNL

Black Star's Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey Put on a Show With SNL Performance: Watch

November 13, 2022

the 1975 i'm in love with you fallon tonight show jjimmy watch stream

The 1975 Dress Date Night Chic Performing "I'm in Love with You" on Fallon: Stream

November 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LCD Soundsystem Perform "New Body Rhumba" on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter