Fan Chant: LE SSERAFIM Are Anything But Fragile

As readers of Fan Chant may recall, 2022 is for the girls: The narrative of women dominating this year in K-pop is in the chart data, it’s in the discourse on TikTok, and it’s in the music. As readers of Fan Chant may also recall, I absolutely adore a boy group, but the women in K-pop came to slay this year and are doing exactly what needed to be done.

This brings us to quickly rising girl group LE SSERAFIM (Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae), a five-piece project out of HYBE and Source Music. Last time I looked at some of South Korea’s chart data, LE SSERAFIM appeared right alongside legacy girl group acts like Red Velvet and Girls’ Generation. The group’s debut EP, FEARLESS, and the single of the same name serve as a great introduction to the group — their name is an anagram of the phrase “I’m Fearless.”

In the short months that have passed between their debut EP and their current release, ANTIFRAGILE, these five have made a name for themselves specifically as some of the sharpest dancers and overall performers in their class of K-pop acts. A four-part documentary, titled The World Is My Oyster, has since taken viewers deeper into the training, preparing, bonding, and growing the members have been experiencing — to the tune of over 8 million views.

Meanwhile, their latest EP, ANTIFRAGILE, reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200, making LE SSERAFIM the fastest K-pop female group to make a debut on the chart. Speaking with Consequence over email about preparing for this release, group leader Kim Chaewon shares, “We practiced really hard to better ourselves, and now all there’s left to do is to enjoy our time up on the stage.”

Below, read my interview with all the members of LE SSERAFIM, including insights into their ever-strengthening team dynamic, studio process, and the many goals they still have for the future.

Congratulations on your new EP — people have been so excited about it! What were some of the things you were most focused on in preparing for this mini-album?

Kim Chaewon: We wanted to make sure we outdo our performances from our debut EP FEARLESS. We practiced really hard to better ourselves and now all there’s left to do is to enjoy our time up on the stage.

Sakura: It was difficult at first to really absorb and take in each genre and our choreographies of ANTIFRAGILE, especially because at first I was unfamiliar with the genres and the moves to fit each genre. Doing something completely new that I haven’t done before can bring fear, but it can also guide me to another side of me that I didn’t know existed within myself. So I put a lot of time and effort into bringing out my diverse, yet fearless sounds and facial expressions.

Huh Yunjin: We received a lot of love during “FEARLESS” on our performance, so we worked extra hard to bring out our best on stage. In addition to teamwork, we wanted to show just how much fun we are having. We are always trying our best to put on our best show.

Kazuha: This time I wanted to bring out different sides of myself that I haven’t shown yet. Musically, “ANTIFRAGILE” needed our expressions to be something we haven’t done before so it took a lot of practicing together with the members. It was fun challenging ourselves and making performances together as a team.

Hong Eunchae: I focused mostly on the performance aspect while preparing for the new EP. During our debut, I noticed that I wasn’t much used to the cameras yet and I felt it sometimes showed through on stage. So I worked really hard on my facial expressions, vocals, choreographies, and put my time and efforts into improving my presence on stage.

The choreography is so stellar for “ANTIFRAGILE.” Talk to me about preparing in the studio for this comeback.

Kim Chaewon: Working together with our members was a lot smoother this time, especially because we became much closer to each other than when we were preparing for our debut EP. But ANTIFRAGILE consists of tracks with such diverse genres, so it took a lot of effort to showcase every track well.

Sakura: Working on choreography for “ANTIFRAGILE” was a lot harder than “FEARLESS.” At first, following each move itself was strenuous, so I would personally take extra time on my own after our practices to really get the moves down. Despite how hard it was to learn and perform at my best, I’m more than happy with the outcome we achieved in how we perform ANTIFRAGILE on stage. I am proud of us.

Huh Yunjin: At first we were all like, “Is this humanly possible..? Will we be able to do this?” But after a lot of effort and teamwork I think we were able to pull it off well.

Kazuha: I took a rap part again for “ANTIFRAGILE.” It was an entirely different experience than “FEARLESS,” as this EP’s tracks have distinctive, unique styles to them. I was able to find my style that fits the track while recording, so I thought it turned out well.

Hong Eunchae: The recording itself for EP ANTIFRAGILE was much smoother and faster than the debut album. I was more comfortable around the producers, and I felt the practices also went really well because the members became closer to each other and the chemistry between us crossed over to the choreography. But that said, the title track’s choreography was more challenging than “FEARLESS,” so we put even more time and effort into really delivering our best on performances to let the viewers and FEARNOT know we have improved and grown as artists.

You also recently released a documentary series giving fans a closer look into your life as a team. Talk to me a bit about teamwork and your dynamic together, and how that’s grown or changed around preparing for this EP.

Kim Chaewon: The chemistry really shines through when we work on choreographies now. I’m truly happy that the relationship we have outside of the stage brings positive energy and effects on our work together as a team.

Sakura: We are five very different people, from ages to backgrounds and paths we’ve taken. So these differences naturally formed a team culture where we accept each other’s unique individualities for who we are. We are aware that our thoughts and feelings may differ, and what’s important is to really understand each other with where their heads are at, what they are thinking, and to really care for each other. I think this is what makes our team great.

Huh Yunjin: I think we’ve just grown closer from team to family. I think it’s hard not to, as we are all genuine people with a genuine love for each other.

Kazuha: I feel we are closer to each other than ever, and really feel like we’re all one big family. It’s just fun being around each other, from small talks that we regularly have to deep conversations. Members are the reason why I can be strong and stand still even when we are faced with hardships.

Hong Eunchae: I think we have the best teamwork ever. As the youngest in the group, all the members are extremely nice to me, and they bring me so much positive energy. So because they always listen to what I have to say, I can comfortably express my feelings and opinions, and reciprocate the good energy to the members in return. Our teamwork keeps getting better, which made preparing for this EP a lot smoother than before.

What’s been inspiring each of you lately?

Kim Chaewon: I am inspired by our members, and these precious moments and experiences I have every day.

Sakura: I get a lot of thoughts and inspirations when I write in my diary.

Huh Yunjin: Lately, the weather and the music. My artistic role models are releasing new music.

Kazuha: I’ve been watching a lot of year-end performances previously done by other (K-Pop) artists. Now that we are able to perform up on the same stage, I am inspired, excited, and am looking forward to the day.

Hong Eunchae: I monitor artists’ performances. It is truly a learning experience to watch them, and it motivates me to work harder. There are several camera angles and content that I can really study on, such as a full-focused angle or an angle shot by fans.

What are some goals you have through the end of 2022? What about in the future as a group?

Kim Chaewon: I want to wrap up this year with great performances at the year-end awards shows. Also one of the biggest futures goals I have is to go on a tour as LE SSERAFIM and meet FEARNOT everywhere!

Sakura: I would like to win a rookie/new act award as LE SSERAFIM, and put on the best performance ever at the awards shows!

Huh Yunjin: I just hope we are all healthy for the rest of the year. In the future, I hope for a world tour!

Kazuha: My goal is to do my best on every stage we have in the rest of the months with no regrets, and to be able to give courage and strength to our fans, FEARNOT.

Hong Eunchae: It’s our first time being on stage for the year-end shows, so we are doing all we can to give our best performances. All our members are passionate when it comes to the stage so our keen focus lately has been getting ready for a great end of the year stage. In the future, I want to go on a world tour with our members and show worldwide FEARNOT who LE SSERAFIM are!

Song Rec of the Week:

In the spirit of this week’s column, take a listen to “ANTIFRAGILE,” and check out the girls working out the choreography if you haven’t already.