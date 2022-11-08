Leslie Phillips, Comedy Icon Who Voiced Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, Dead at 98

Leslie Phillips, one of the most popular British actors of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s who reached a new generation voicing the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter film franchise, is dead at 98.

According to the BBC, he passed away in his sleep on November 7th after a long illness. “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman,” his wife Zara said. “He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

Born April 20th, 1924 in Tottenham, England, Phillips starred in over 200 films, TV series, and radio programs, including four of the popular Carry On films: Carry On Nurse (1959), Carry On Teacher (1959), Carry On Constable (1960), and, three decades later, Carry On Columbus (1992). Playing lascivious upper class fools, he developed his popular catchphrases, “Ding Dong” and “He-llo,” which strangers on the street would shout at him for the rest of his life. Between 1959 and 1977, he starred as Sub-Lieutenant Phillips in the popular radio program The Navy Lark and he also appeared in several films in the Doctor in the House series.

In 2001, Phillips lent his voice to the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as the Sorting Hat, a magical piece of headwear that looked into the minds of Hogwart’s students and decided whether they were more brave, loyal, clever, or ambitious. He reprised the role in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and again in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

While best known for his comic timing, Phillips did land some dramatic parts, most notably starring opposite Peter O’Toole in 2006’s Venus, for which he was nominated for a BAFTA Award.