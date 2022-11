Lizzo Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Lizzo has announced a new leg of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album, Special.

The newly announced 17-date run will see Lizzo visit cities she didn’t hit on the initial run of Special shows, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and San Diego.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, November 17th (using access code HEADLINE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Lizzo 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

02/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

02/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

02/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

03/03 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/11 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

03/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/15 – London, UK @ The O2

03/16 – London, UK @ The O2

04/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/06 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

05/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

06/02 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena