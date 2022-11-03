Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lollapalooza India 2023: Imagine Dragons and The Strokes to Headline Inaugural Fest

Also featuring Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast, and more

Advertisement
imagine dragons strokes lollapalooza india festival lineup 2023 music news tickets
Imagine Dragons (photo by Philip Cosores) and The Strokes (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Follow
November 3, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    Lollapalooza’s apparent world takeover is coming to India next, with Imagine Dragons and The Strokes topping the lineup of the fest’s inaugural Mumbai iteration. It all goes down January 28th-29th, 2023.

    With festivals now spanning the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden, Lollapalooza India marks the first time the event has come to Asia, and it’s also the first time Imagine Dragons and The Strokes have performed in the country. Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, Zhu, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Raveena, and Alec Benjamin are just a few more of the 40-plus artists also on the lineup, as well as a handful of home-country favorites like AP Dhillon, Prateek Kuhad, and Divine.

    As per usual, Lolla India will also boast plenty of curated culinary selections, art, fashion, and more to keep you occupied between sets. Tickets are on sale now, and you can grab yours here. See the full lineup below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Imagine Dragons — who were recently named ambassadors of the Ukrainian fundraising platform UNITED24 — shared their latest album Mercury – Act I and Act II in July. The Strokes recently reflected on their their early days in 2000s New York City for the documentary Meet Me In the Bathroom.

    Meanwhile, Lollapalooza’s upcoming Latin American festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil boasts lineups led by Billie Eilish, Drake, Rosalía, Tame Impala, and Lil Nas X.

    Lollapalooza India 2023 lineup

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rock am ring rock im park 2023

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023 Lineups: Pantera, Turnstile, Tenacious D, Evanescence, and More

November 3, 2022

hinterland music festival 2023 lineup bon iver maggie rogers zach bryan tickets passes presale register angel olsen orville peck sylvan esso iowa

Bon Iver, Maggie Rogers, and Zach Bryan to Headline Hinterland Music Festival 2023

November 2, 2022

Blink 182 and Paramore

Blink-182 and Paramore to Headline New Jersey's Inaugural Adjacent Music Festival

October 25, 2022

when we were young canceled

When We Were Young Festival Cancels First Day Due to High Winds

October 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza India 2023: Imagine Dragons and The Strokes to Headline Inaugural Fest

Menu Shop Search Newsletter