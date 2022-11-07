Menu
Lorde Duets “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with Phoebe Bridgers at Primavera Sound: Watch

Bridgers sings backing vocals on the studio version of the Solar Power single

Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers, photo via YouTube
November 7, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Attention all sad girls, potheads, and manicure connoissiuers: Phoebe Bridgers made a guest appearance during Lorde’s set at Primavera Sound Sāo Paolo November 6th to sing a duet of the latter’s song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”

    The sparse, folksy instrumentals of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” are a perfect fit for Bridgers’ featherlight soprano; no wonder Lorde recruited her for the studio version of the track as well, which appeared on her 2021 album Solar Power(Notably, Lorde also brought out Clairo and Arlo Parks to sing the same song with her at Glastonbury back in June.)

    But the star duo weren’t the only ones singing: In multiple clips of the occasion, the massive Sāo Paolo crowd nearly drowned them out crooning along. Still, it’s a pretty beautiful moment, especially when Bridgers looks a little starstruck as she hugs Lorde at the end of the song. See some clips of them singing “Stoned at the Nail Salon” together below.

    Bridgers is set sing the part of Sally in Danny Elfman’s upcoming live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas in London next month (grab tickets here). Consequence also recently did a deep dive into how artists like Lorde shaped the landscape of music over the past 15 years.

