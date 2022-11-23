Menu
Love Actually Cast Reuniting for 20th Anniversary TV Special

Love Actually: 20 Years Later airs November 29th

Love Actually (Universal Pictures)
November 23, 2022 | 10:34am ET

    The jury’s still out on how many lobsters were present at the birth of Jesus, but at least five of the biggest stars of Love Actually will be in attendance for Love Actually: 20 Years Later, a November 29th anniversary special hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC.

    The modern Christmas classic will be represented by director Richard Curtis, as well as the film’s Prime Minister of England (Hugh Grant), his sister Karen (Emma Thompson), washed up rock and roll legend Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), the lovelorn Sarah (Laura Linney), and aspiring young drummer Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, now all grown up at the age of 32).

    A trailer for the TV special shows the cast attempting to answer the question, “Love actually is…?” (“Dead,” Grant replies), and offering a behind-the-scenes look at different iconic moments, including Grant’s admission that he tried to get out of the Prime Minister’s lengthy dance scene. Check out the preview below.

