Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Low’s Mimi Parker Dies Following Battle with Cancer

Parker was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in December 2020

Advertisement
Low's Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk
Low’s Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk, photo via Instagram
November 6, 2022 | 11:15am ET

    Low drummer/vocalist Mimi Parker passed away on Saturday (November 5th) following a battle with ovarian cancer.

    In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, Parker’s husband and musical collaborator, Alan Sparhawk, announced his wife’s passing.

    “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but… She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” Sparhawk wrote. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In January 2022, Parker revealed in an interview on the SHEROE podcast that she had been diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in December 2020. Between January 2021 and August 2021 — leading right up to the band’s most recent album HEY WHAT — she underwent intensive chemotherapy and surgery. Over the summer, Low canceled a tour scheduled in Europe after “recent developments and changes in treatment” prevented Parker’s ability to travel.

    Sparhawk and Parker first met when Sparhawk moved to Minnesota at nine years old. In their early 20s they married and moved to Duluth, where they formed Low. The duo emerged as pioneers of the slowcore genre with their distinct style of music that paired haunted harmonies with lush but minimal arrangements. Over the course of 27 years, they released 13 studio albums, the final seven of which were distributed by Sub Pop.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Judas Priest Rock Hall of Fame

Judas Priest Reunite with K.K. Downing for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performance: Watch

November 6, 2022

Dolly Parton and Rob Halford at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Dolly Parton Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "I Guess I'm a Rock Star Now!"

November 6, 2022

Eminem at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem Celebrates Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction: "I'm Probably Not Supposed to Be Here"

November 6, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo Covers Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

November 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Low's Mimi Parker Dies Following Battle with Cancer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter