Lupita Nyong’o Cast in A Quiet Place Spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One

A standalone film based on John Krasinski's 2018 directorial debut

Lupita Nyong’o, photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
November 1, 2022 | 4:05pm ET

    Lupita Nyong’o is leaving Wakanda for somewhere much, much quieter: the Black Panther actress has been cast in A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff of John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut A Quiet Place.

    Though A Quiet Place: Day One is based on an idea by Krasinski — in which protagonists must fend off extraterrestrials with hypersensitive hearing — this seems to be a standalone movie rather than a continuation of the storyline that starred Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Michael Sarnoski will instead be taking the director’s seat in the follow-up to his 2021 breakout PigHe took over when the original director attached to the project, Jeff Nichols, departed back in October 2021.

    While the third film in the Quiet Place franchise has yet to make its storyline heard, we do know that it’s is due out March 8th, 2024 from Paramount. A Quiet Place II premiered in May 2021, and as The Hollywood Reporter points out, A Quiet Place III — not to be confused with Sarnoski’s Nyong’o-starring spinoff — will follow in 2025. Stay tuned here for more information about A Quiet Place: Day One as it rolls out.

    Since making her Oscar-winning breakthrough with 12 Years a Slave, Nyong’o has since appeared in films including The 355Beyoncé’s Black Is Kingand Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Later this month, we’ll see her in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

