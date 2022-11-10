Manchester Orchestra Share Delicate New Song “No Rule”: Stream

Manchester Orchestra have returned with a new song called “No Rule.” Listen to the track below.

“No Rule” begins with a delicate finger-picked guitar line, but in true Manchester Orchestra fashion, the song builds to a loud, anthemic climax over five minutes. Guitarists Andy Hull and Robert McDowell originally wrote the track for Manchester Orchestra’s 2021 album The Million Masks of God, but they weren’t completely happy with the song until recently. “We are very proud to release our new song ‘No Rule’ into the world,” Hull said in a statement. “Written and worked on during the Million Masks sessions, this brave soul took a little longer to cook than the rest. We hope you enjoy. All Love. M.O.”

Manchester Orchestra have a handful of tour dates coming up, including a show at their annual Thanksgiving festival The Stuffing, slated for November 18th in their native Atlanta. Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, Petey, and Leah will also perform at the event, while the non-profit Umi Feeds will collect nonperishable food items for the Umi Feeds Food Pantry. See all of Manchester Orchestra’s upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets to a show via Ticketmaster.

Consequence caught up with Manchester Orchestra last year for our Annual Report. Revisit our interview on The Million Masks of God, as well as the story behind album highlight “The Silence.”

Manchester Orchestra 2022 Tour Dates:

11/11 — Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

11/12 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/13 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

11/15 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

11/16 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/17 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre