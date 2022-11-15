Menu
Måneskin Perform “The Loneliest” on Kimmel: Watch

The Italian band is currently on their first-ever North American tour

maneskin the loneliest jimmy kimmel live! rush watch stream
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
November 15, 2022 | 9:45am ET

    Måneskin were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 14th, where the Italian rock band ran through their song “The Loneliest.”

    The performance saw the Italian quartet let the fog machines rip while standing in front of a backdrop of dark clouds and lightning strikes. If you’re a longtime follower, you might find it kind of tame by Måneskin’s standards, especially compared to their recent VMAs performance, which was wildly high energy even before bassist Victoria De Angelis’ top fell off. But the band sounded as polished as ever and lead singer Damiano David was in good voice. Watch a replay of their performance below.

    “The Loneliest” will appear on Måneskin’s third studio album, Rush!, which is due out on January 20th.

    The glam rockers are also in the midst of the “Loud Kids World Tour,” their first headlining trek of North America. Grab tickets to their upcoming concerts over at Ticketmaster.

