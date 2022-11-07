Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Actor Mark Rylance and director/activist Trudie Styler sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Spark Hunter. The new audio drama from Realm centers on the world’s most advanced AI having dinner with her maker over a philosophical discussion to determine if she represents a new hope for the world — or its destruction.

Advertisement

Related Video

The two discuss how the Dalai Lama brought them together, what it means to have standing inside the laws of nature; and how the spy-drama digs into othering, racism, empathy, and evolution. Rylance, known for starring roles in films liken Ready Player One and Don’t Look Up, and Styler also consider if we’ll ever see singularity or if robots should even aspire to be more human, especially considering folks like Elon Musk and his actions.

Listen to Mark Rylance and Trudie Styler talk Spark Hunter and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.