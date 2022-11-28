The 1975 singer Matty Healy shared an on-stage kiss with two fans at back-to-back concerts on the band’s ongoing “At Their Very Best” North American tour (tickets here).

The frontman first locked lips with a female fan at the group’s Las Vegas show on Friday, November 25th. During a rendition of their 2013 debut album cut “Robbers,” Healy guided the concertgoer to a couch at center-stage and near the song’s end, invited her to stand, put his arm around her, and began to sway before eventually pulling her in for a kiss. The fan was quickly escorted off-stage as Healy seemingly crumbled to the ground to finish the tune.

The fan later identified herself and recounted the lead-up to the event via Twitter, sharing that she was spotted by Healy after holding up a sign on her phone reading “So we making out?” Her request was apparently in reference to a comment the singer had made earlier in the show, in which he had declined another attendees’ song request by saying, “I can only make out with you.” She also clarified that “HE ASKED before he kissed me!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Healy followed up the fiery fan interaction with another smooch at The 1975’s San Diego stop on Saturday. At the same point of the show, Healy embraced a male concertgoer on-stage for a brief slow dance before sharing a sensual kiss. The fan began to shuffle away smiling as the two disengaged, but Healy leaned in again to plant another kiss, leaving the guest in an apparent daze as they were led away by security. Watch fan-captured footage of both moments below.

The steamy stage act served as a revival of sorts for The 1975 bandleader, who has swapped spit with fans, particularly while performing “Robbers,” as far back as 2014. In 2019, Healy kissed a male fan at the band’s concert in Dubai to protest the United Arab Emirates’ strict anti-LGBTQ laws.

The 1975 are currently on the road in support of their latest LP, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Their North American trek runs through December and has thus far included a headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where a shirtless Healy consumed a raw slab of meat. Grab seats to their remaining dates via Ticketmaster.

Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers #the1975 pic.twitter.com/upTlRFxzOQ Advertisement — Annawee (@annaleetaylor_) November 26, 2022

Matt Healy of the @the1975 kissing fan @xsbella on stage at the Las Vegas concert on November 25. 🎥:@xsbella pic.twitter.com/Yx0K62LLzb — Brooke Houghton (@BrookeHoughton0) November 27, 2022