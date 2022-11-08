Menu
Maya Hawke Announces 2023 US Tour

Hawke has also unveiled a music video for her song "Luna Moth"

Maya Hawke, photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage
November 8, 2022 | 2:37pm ET

    Maya Hawke has unveiled a short run of 2023 tour dates in support of her new album, MossTo celebrate the news, she also shared an official music video for Moss cut, “Luna Moth.”

    The singer-songwriter and Stranger Things star will spend a week on the road in March, beginning in Brooklyn and continuing on through Washington DC, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The trek follows a six-date January and February tour through Europe, with stops in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

    “I guarantee mediocrity and I will aspire towards transcendence,” Hawke said on social media. “Hope to see you there.”

    General on-sale hasn’t been announced. Pre-sale for the US dates begins Wednesday, November 9th at Hawke’s website, and select dates are also available on Ticketmaster (use pre-sale code HEADLINE). Check out the full list of dates after the jump.

    On November 7th, Hawke shared a performance film of the Moss track “Luna Moth.” It was directed by Lance Bangs and features her father Ethan Hawke jamming out on a guitar, and you can watch it below.

    Earlier this year, Hawke played a key role in Season 4 of Stranger Things. The saga will end with Season 5. In July, she spoke to Consequence Podcast Network and Kyle Meredith With… about the show, Taylor Swift, and more.

    Maya Hawke 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/25 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
    02/27 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
    03/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    03/04 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    03/06 — London, UK @ Lafayette
    03/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    03/15 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/18 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

