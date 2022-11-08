Maya Hawke Announces 2023 US Tour

Maya Hawke has unveiled a short run of 2023 tour dates in support of her new album, Moss. To celebrate the news, she also shared an official music video for Moss cut, “Luna Moth.”

The singer-songwriter and Stranger Things star will spend a week on the road in March, beginning in Brooklyn and continuing on through Washington DC, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The trek follows a six-date January and February tour through Europe, with stops in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

“I guarantee mediocrity and I will aspire towards transcendence,” Hawke said on social media. “Hope to see you there.”

General on-sale hasn’t been announced. Pre-sale for the US dates begins Wednesday, November 9th at Hawke’s website, and select dates are also available on Ticketmaster (use pre-sale code HEADLINE). Check out the full list of dates after the jump.

On November 7th, Hawke shared a performance film of the Moss track “Luna Moth.” It was directed by Lance Bangs and features her father Ethan Hawke jamming out on a guitar, and you can watch it below.

Earlier this year, Hawke played a key role in Season 4 of Stranger Things. The saga will end with Season 5. In July, she spoke to Consequence Podcast Network and Kyle Meredith With… about the show, Taylor Swift, and more.

Maya Hawke 2023 Tour Dates:

02/25 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

02/27 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

03/01 — Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

03/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/04 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/06 — London, UK @ Lafayette

03/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/15 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

03/18 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line