Meet Me @ the Altar Map Out 2023 North American Tour

Meet Me @ the Altar would like to meet at a city near you. Our former Artists of the Month have mapped out a 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade.

The 25-date trek comes in support of their 2021 major label debut EP, Model Citizen, and follows the recent single “Say It (To My Face).” Meet Me @ the Altar will kick things off in New York on May 2nd and chug along with hardly any days off for rest or travel until they wrap April 4th in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available here, with general on-sale beginning Friday, November 18th at noon ET, and pre-sale starting November 15th (use code HEADLINER).

Advertisement

Related Video

Meet Me @ the Altar 2023 Tour Dates:

03/02 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

03/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

03/04 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/05 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/07 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

03/10 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

03/11 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

03/13 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/16 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

03/19 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (Constellation Room)

03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/24 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

03/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/27 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

03/28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

03/30 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/03 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

04/04 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey