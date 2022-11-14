Meet Me @ the Altar Map Out 2023 North American Tour

Meet Me @ the Altar would like to meet at a city near you. Our former Artists of the Month have mapped out a 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade.
The 25-date trek comes in support of their 2021 major label debut EP, Model Citizen, and follows the recent single “Say It (To My Face).” Meet Me @ the Altar will kick things off in New York on May 2nd and chug along with hardly any days off for rest or travel until they wrap April 4th in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available here, with general on-sale beginning Friday, November 18th at noon ET, and pre-sale starting November 15th (use code HEADLINER).
Meet Me @ the Altar 2023 Tour Dates:
03/02 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
03/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (Foundry Room)
03/04 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
03/05 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/07 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
03/10 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
03/11 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
03/13 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/16 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
03/19 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
03/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (Constellation Room)
03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
03/24 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
03/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/27 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
03/28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
03/30 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/03 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
04/04 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey